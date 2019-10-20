BILLINGS — Playing in their last home match of the regular season, Rocky Mountain College defeated the College of Idaho Yotes 2-0 Sunday at Wendy's Field at RMC.
Both teams kept the match even through the first 30 minutes. In the 35th minute, the Yotes' (3-5-4, 2-4-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference) goalkeeper, Kylee Atkins, made a diving save and knocked the ball towards Rocky's (8-3-1, 5-2-1 CCC) Tiara Duford. Duford took advantage of the opportunity to power the ball into an empty net.
With less than 30 seconds to go in the half, senior Lauryn Gamache scored her 41st career goal as a Battlin' Bear. The goal tied Rocky's Lauren Brophy for second-most in school history and is only five goals behind Kirsty Montignani's 46 goal school record. Gamache already holds the women's school record for most career assists with 22.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period. Pulling in seven saves on the day, Rocky's goalkeeper Maia Wetzel recorded her seventh shutout of the season.
"We played great in the first half and ended it with an excellent goal by Gamache right at the end," said Rocky's coach Richard Duffy in a school press release. "We didn't play our best in the second half, but we'll get back at it next week."
The Battlin' Bears will next travel to University of Providence for a match on Oct. 25.
