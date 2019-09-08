JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Lauryn Gamache scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick at 109:16 as Rocky Mountain College downed Jamestown 2-1 in a double-overtime women's soccer match on Sunday.
Jamestown's Kristin Breaux scored just 1:07 into the match off an assist from Gabriella Diarte.
Rocky tied the match in the 55th minute on a score by Alyssa Schneider. Prior to the tying score, Jamestown's Deisy Rodriguez made a diving save and knocked away a shot from Gamache, but Schneider raced in for the game-tying goal.
RMC goalie Maia Wetzel had three saves.
Rocky will host the University of Providence on Saturday at 6 p.m.
