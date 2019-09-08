Rocky Mountain College's Lauryn Gamache (5) gets a high-five after scoring a goal during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears' game against the Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Gamache scored the game-winning goal for RMC in a 2-1 double-overtime match against Jamestown (N.D.) on Sunday.