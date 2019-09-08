Women's soccer

Rocky Mountain College's Lauryn Gamache (5) gets a high-five after scoring a goal during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears' game against the Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. 

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Lauryn Gamache scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick at 109:16 as Rocky Mountain College downed Jamestown 2-1 in a double-overtime women's soccer match on Sunday. 

Jamestown's Kristin Breaux scored just 1:07 into the match off an assist from Gabriella Diarte.

Rocky tied the match in the 55th minute on a score by Alyssa Schneider. Prior to the tying score, Jamestown's Deisy Rodriguez made a diving save and knocked away a shot from Gamache, but Schneider raced in for the game-tying goal.

RMC goalie Maia Wetzel had three saves.

Rocky will host the University of Providence on Saturday at 6 p.m.

