OMAHA, Neb. — Rocky Mountain College beat MidAmerica Nazarene 2-0 in its first game of the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship on Friday.
The Battlin' Bears (14-4-2) will face 15th-seeded Midland (17-2-1), of Nebraska, in the Omaha Bracket's second and final game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mountain time. The winner will move on to the round of 16.
The team from Kansas is eliminated.
Rocky led MidAmerica Nazarene (14-6-0) 1-0 at halftime thanks to a 39th-minute goal from Hannah Borgel (Madison Browne assist). Ellen Hunsaker scored the other goal in the 73rd minute on an assist from Alexis Robbins.
Battlin' Bears goalkeeper Maia Wetzel extended her school record for shutouts in a season with her 13th on Friday. She also broke Rocky's single-season saves record, tallying five Friday to give her 83 on the year (the school's previous-best mark was 80, set by Lia Unterholzner in 2015).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.