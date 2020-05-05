BILLINGS — Brooklyn Douglas, a guard from Williston, North Dakota, has signed to join the women’s basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.
Douglas, who stands 5-foot-9, averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior at Williston High School this past season. She plans to pursue a degree in biology.
“Brooklyn made a strong impression on us during her visit this past winter,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She has good size and strength as a guard and can play multiple positions within our offense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.