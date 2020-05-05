BILLINGS — Brooklyn Douglas, a guard from Williston, North Dakota, has signed to join the women’s basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.

Douglas, who stands 5-foot-9, averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior at Williston High School this past season. She plans to pursue a degree in biology.

“Brooklyn made a strong impression on us during her visit this past winter,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She has good size and strength as a guard and can play multiple positions within our offense.”

