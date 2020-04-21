BILLINGS — Harley Jackson, a 1,100 point scorer in her two-year varsity career at Sho-Ban High School in Fort Hall, Idaho, has signed to play women’s basketball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Wes Keller announced Tuesday.
Jackson, a 5-foot-5 guard, averaged 26.6 points per game her senior season. She was named all-state twice and had a 47-point game during her career.
“We have been following Harley’s career for the past two years and we are very happy that she has chosen to attend Rocky,” Keller said in a RMC press release.
“We got to know Harley when she attended one of our summer camps in Hardin and we were impressed with her skill set, especially her shooting ability. People who have seen her play will remember her unlimited shooting range, but her ball-handling and passing skills are just as impressive. We look forward to having her in our program.”
