BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball coach Wes Keller has announced the signing of Josie Eccher, who will join the Battlin’ Bears program from Montrose High School, Montrose, Colo.
As a senior the 5-foot-6 guard earned honorable mention all-state and first team all-league honors, as well as serving as captain for the Indians. Eccher led the 4A/5A Southwestern League in 3-point shots made the past two seasons, making 89 for her career.
“We were impressed with Josie’s shooting ability, especially her quick release, when she made her visit to Rocky last fall,” Keller said in a Rocky press release. “She is a good athlete who plays hard on both ends of the court.
“Josie really connected with our current players during her time on campus and there is no doubt she will have an excellent academic and athletic career as a Battlin’ Bear.”
