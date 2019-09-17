ANACONDA — Playing against a field of NCAA Division I programs, the Rocky Mountain College women's golf team tied for eighth place at the Battle of Old Works on Tuesday.
The Battlin' Bears finished with a three-round total (310-325-320) of 955.
Hailey Derrickson placed 13th for Rocky (227) while Claire Wright tied for 20th (229). Derrickson's first round 73 was the low round for Rocky.
Morgan O'Neal was 53rd (246) while Kaitlyn Fleming was 58th (255) and Kaelyn Volk (275) was 60th.
Cal Poly won the team title (885) while the Eagles' Madalyn Ardueur (71-70-69-210) earned medalist honors.
On Monday, the Rocky men placed 10th at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational in Lemars, Iowa.
The Battlin' Bears finished with a 905 while Arizona Ottawa won with 854.
Nolan Burzminski (71-78-69-218) was 15th for Rocky while Mitchell Thiessen (76-76-74-226) was 32nd. Hayden Driver (227) was tied for 35th and Schaefer Paladichuk (234) was 48th.
