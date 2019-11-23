OMAHA, Neb. — In “crunch time”, the Rocky Mountain College women’s soccer team delivered.
And now, the Battlin’ Bears are one of 16 teams remaining.
Rocky won its second straight opening-round match at the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship tourney on Saturday.
The Battlin' Bears defeated No. 12 Midland University in a penalty kick shootout to advance to the final event site, Orange Beach, Alabama, Dec. 2-7. The Bears won the shootout, 3-2, after playing to a 0-0 tie after two overtimes.
It is the first time the Bears will play at the final event site. Rocky’s only previous appearance at the national tourney was in 2008, when the Bears lost 1-0 in double overtime to Simon Fraser in the opening round.
“It was a great game overall. At this stage, both teams are obviously very talented,” Rocky coach Richard Duffy told 406mtsports.com. “It is huge for our program. I couldn’t be prouder of this group of kids.”
With their season on the line, Duffy wanted his players to relax and soak in the atmosphere. That was the message he relayed to them before the shootout began.
“At that point, you just tell them to enjoy it,” Duffy said. “You want your players to relax and enjoy the experience and embrace it. We have done that all season.”
In the shootout, goalie Maia Wetzel made the first penalty kick for the Battlin’ Bears. Mhari Smith converted on the second and Haley Nicholson was successful on the third. Rocky missed on its fourth attempt.
Midland missed on its first and fourth attempts and Wetzel made the save on the fifth one to secure the win. Rocky did not attempt a fifth penalty kick.
“It’s always hard to take the first kick, but I just had to think of the team and what was at stake and that was going to the Sweet 16,” Wetzel told 406mtsports.com. “That means a lot. I had to put that in the back of my mind when I took the shot. That helped me make it. As far as saving it, I just relied on my reactions and that was enough to win the game, luckily.”
Duffy said Wetzel’s play sparked his team. Wetzel, a 2017 Billings West graduate, is a junior for the Battlin’ Bears.
“Our goalkeeper, Maia Wetzel, when you have one that is able to play goalkeeper and step up and take the first penalty kick, that boosts the confidence for the rest of the squad,” the 18th-year coach said.
Wetzel had seven saves for Rocky (15-4-2), and Midland goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen had eight saves.
Rocky had 16 total shots and Midland registered 15. Rocky players attempted eight shots on goal and Midland seven.
The Battlin' Bears, an at-large selection for the national tourney, defeated No. 18 MidAmerica Nazerene 2-0 in their first opening-round match on Friday as Hannah Borgel and Ellen Hunsaker scored. Wetzel notched five saves against MidAmerica Nazarene.
Wetzel credited her teammates, particularly center backs Ellen Hunsaker and Rita Marshall, for the Bears’ defensive success.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s incredible,” described Wetzel of earning a trip to Alabama. “I am so proud of the team altogether. We have done really well in the crunch time of situations to pull it out and get the win. I’m proud of everybody.”
The Bears will play Keiser (Florida), the No. 2 seed in the national tourney, on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Duffy said the team will return to Billings on Sunday and leave either Friday or Saturday for Alabama.
“I’ll spend my Thanksgiving watching some film and preparing,” he happily said.
Duffy said this Battlin’ Bears team is a special group.
“We have a group of eight seniors on our team and they play significant minutes,” he said. “I think when you get a group like that, there is a desire to keep going as long as you can.
“With this group. They just believe in themselves. They don’t worry about other teams and what other teams think of them. There is 100% belief in their own ability. They just go out there and work for each other and compete. That is one of their biggest strengths.”
