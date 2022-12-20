CHANDLER, Arizona — Five players scored in double figures and the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team ran away from Benedictine University for an 81-39 win Tuesday night at the Cactus Classic.
Mackenzie Dethman led the way for the Battlin’ Bears with 14 points. She was followed by Iliana Moran (13 points), Dominque Stephens (12) and Tynesha Parnell (11) and Morgan Baird (11) as the Bears won their fifth straight and improved to 7-3.
Rocky led 18-10 after the first quarter and then outscored the Mesa, Arizona-based Redhawks 63-29 the rest of the way. The Bears shot 50% from the floor for the game and had 19 assists.
Elise Young scored 11 points to lead Benedictine (2-8).
The Bears play San Diego Christian College on Wednesday and Rust College of Holly Springs, Mississippi, on Thursday to complete their time in Arizona.
