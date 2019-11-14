SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team advanced to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Soccer Championships title match after defeating Southern Oregon in penalty kicks Wednesday night.
Rocky didn't miss a single penalty kick. Rocky's Maia Wetzel and Southern Oregon's Michala Denn found the back of the net initially, but the Raiders were unable to get a pall past Wetzel in the next two rounds of the shootout. Rocky's Mhari Smith and Lauryn Gamache converted both of their opportunities to secure the Battlin' Bears' 3-1 penalty kick victory.
Adding to her RMC record for most shutouts in a single season, Wetzel notched her second straight shutout and 12th of the year.
RMC (13-3-2), seeded third, will play No. 2 seed Eastern Oregon for the championship and an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championships Friday at 3 p.m. Mountain.
The Mountaineers (14-2-2) topped No. 7 Carroll College 1-0 and No. 8 Corban 3-0.
Alexis Robbins scored at 107:04 as the Rocky women downed College of Idaho 1-0 in double overtime in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Robbins knocked in the winner on a rebound. Ellen Hunsaker was credited with the assist.
The Evergreen State College downed the Rocky (13-4) men 2-0 in the opening round on Tuesday.
