BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team has signed transfer Carmelita Rodriguez, coach Wes Keller announced Monday.

Rodriguez, a 5-foot-5 guard, is transferring from Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington. The Ferndale, Washington, native averaged nine points, five rebounds last season. She was named the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region defensive player of the year.

“Carmelita is a player who can impact a game on both ends of the court,” Keller said. “She is known as a great defender, and put up impressive offensive stats. She’s a winner who helped turn around the women’s basketball program at Whatcom and we look forward to her being part of our program.”

Tags

Load comments