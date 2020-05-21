BILLINGS — Ashley McPhie of Thermopolis, Wyoming, has signed a letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin' Bears coach Wes Keller announced Thursday.
McPhie, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 14 points, three rebounds and two steals per game as a senior at Hot Springs County High School. The two-time team captain was named all-state and led Class 3A in made 3-pointers with 51.
“Ashley has good size and length for her position and she can really stretch the floor with her shooting range.” Keller said. “This season, she demonstrated her ability to put the ball on the floor, making her much more difficult to guard.”
