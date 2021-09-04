BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team has added 33-year veteran Mark Graupe as an assistant coach.

Graupe comes to Rocky from Minot State in North Dakota, where he was the head women's coach for the past four seasons. Graupe also spent four seasons as the head women's coach at Dickinson State, guiding the Blue Hawks to two NAIA national tournament appearances.

Graupe also was the head men's coach at Lake Region State for eight years and was named NJCAA Region 13 coach of the year twice. He was the interim head men's coach at Dartmouth for one season, and was also the director of men's basketball operations at Colorado State.

Graupe is a native of Crosby, North Dakota. He is a University of North Dakota graduate.

