BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced two women's basketball signees on Tuesday: Hallee Schelhaas from Skyview High School in Nampa, Idaho, and Dominique Evans from Billings Central High School.

Schelhaas, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game for Skyview, and was named a Class 5A all-star during her senior season.

Evans, a 6-foot forward, appeared in 15 of 18 regular-season games at Central, and shot 44% from the floor.

Rocky went 29-4 last season and won both the regular-season and tournament championships in the Frontier Conference. The Battlin' Bears advanced to the Round of 8 at the NAIA national tournament before losing to eventual champion Thomas More, 60-58.

