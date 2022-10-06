BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball announced the signing of a new player to its 2023 recruiting class Thursday.

Baylee Young, a 5-foot-9 guard from Gig Harbor, Washington, was announced to have signed with the Battlin' Bears' program, per a news release from the school.

Young, currently a senior at Gig Harbor High School in western Washington, is averaging 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals per game for her prep career.

The Bears, coming off a 29-5 season in which they made the quarterfinals of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship tournament, begin their 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 against crosstown rival Montana State Billings at the Fortin Center. 

Tags

Load comments