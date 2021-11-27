CALDWELL, Idaho — N'Dea Flye, Kloie Thatcher and Mackenzie Dethman combined to score 47 points Saturday afternoon in Rocky Mountain College's 53-49 conquest over Eastern Oregon University in women's basketball.
The Battlin' Bears (5-1) received 17 points and 10 rebounds from Flye. Thatcher added 16 points and four assists, while Dethman contributed 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
The Mountaineers (4-5) were led by Taylor Stricklin's 15 points and eight rebounds.
Rocky grabbed a 48-46 lead with 1:56 to play on a three-point play by Dethman. A layup by Flye made it a 50-46 spread with 1:13 to go.
A free throw by Flye made it 51-46 with 32 seconds remaining and capped a 10-0 run by the Bears over a five-minute span.
