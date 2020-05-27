BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team announced another addition Wednesday with the signing of transfer Adonica Baca-Martinez.
Originally from Sante Fe, New Mexico, Baca-Martinez, a 5-foot-7 guard, is transferring to Rocky from Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado, where she averaged 15 points, five rebounds and two steals as a sophomore last season.
“Adonica is a proven scorer at the collegiate level, has great shooting range and can get to the basket and finish,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release.
“She is a high-character addition to our program. She plays hard at both ends and will do whatever it takes to help the team succeed. We look forward to having her on campus this fall.”
