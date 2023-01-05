HAVRE — The Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team kept its place near the top of the Frontier Conference standings with a 76-60 win at Montana State-Northern on Thursday evening.
The Battlin' Bears (11-4 overall, 3-0 Frontier Conference) have now won nine of their past 10 games, not counting exhibitions, as they downed the Skylights (7-9, 0-3) behind a double-double from Dominique Stephens (19 points, 11 rebounds).
Butte Central grad Kloie Thatcher had 17 points, while Morgan Baird additionally added 15 points in 14 minutes for Rocky. Hogeland native Shyan Krass led Northern with 13 points.
Rocky will take on Carroll College (12-4, 3-0), which won at Montana Tech on Thursday, in battle for first place in the Frontier at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fortin Center in Billings.
