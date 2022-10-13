BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's cross country team was ranked No. 25 in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll released Thursday.
The ranking was determined by votes from a panel of coaches representing each of the NAIA's conferences or groups. The Battlin' Bears replaced Oklahoma City to be the only new school listed compared to the previous poll.
Rocky has won two team titles this fall season, the Buccaneer Open at Dawson Community College in Glendive and the Shane Greiver Invite at Dickinson State (North Dakota), both of which occurred in September.
The Bears are led by senior runner and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light, a seven-time All-American who finished second at last year's NAIA Cross Country Championships in the 5-kilometer race. Little Light won the NAIA's national runner of the week award Wednesday following a personal-best time to win last week's Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open.
Rocky was one of four Frontier Conference teams to be listed in this week's women's poll along with College of Idaho (No. 6), Southern Oregon (No. 10) and Carroll College (No. 19). Montana Tech received four votes.
In the men's version of the Top 25 poll, no Montana-based Frontier school was listed in the rankings as Eastern Oregon (No. 4), College of Idaho (No. 9) and Southern Oregon (No. 16) represented the league. Carroll, Montana Western and Montana Tech all received votes.
Milligan University (Tenn.) ranked first in both the men's and women's polls.
