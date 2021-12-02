BILLINGS — Three more golfers from Montana high schools have signed to join the women’s program at Rocky Mountain College, coach Nate Bailey announced.
Breana Jensen of Laurel, Ella Torsleff of Bozeman Gallatin and Sarah Halferty from Helena High are Rocky’s latest additions, joining Kadence Fischer of Billings West, whose signing was reported in November. Grace Metcalf of Arlington, Washington, has also signed with the Battlin’ Bears.
Jensen was a member of four Class A state championship teams at Laurel, and placed in the top 10 at state in both her junior and senior seasons. Torsleff placed 10th individually at the Class AA tournament as a senior. Halferty, meanwhile, brings an average of 86 to Battlin' Bears.
“We are very excited about our first wave of signees for 2022,” Bailey said in a press release. “We feel that this class will continue the success of our program and help us get back to competing at a high level on the national stage.”
