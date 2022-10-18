SILVIS, Ill. — Rocky Mountain College women's golf competed against some of the NAIA's best teams at the TPC Deere Run Invitational, with two individual golfers finding their way into the top 10.
Sophomore Valentina Zuleta and senior Claire Wright were the Battlin' Bears' top finishers at the PGA Tour course, finishing ninth and tied for 10th, respectively, in a single, weather-shortened 18-hole round.
Zuleta shot an 8-over par 80 while Wright was a stroke behind at 9-over 81, leading the charge for the Bears as they finished 13th out of 20 schools in the team competition. Zuleta and Wright's performances earned them both All-Tournament Team honors.
Rocky's scoring was rounded out by freshman Tyla Potgieter (93, tied-77th), freshman and Laurel grad Breana Jensen (95, tied-85th) and freshman and Billings West grad Kadence Fischer (97, 87th).
Five programs ranked in the top 10 of the NAIA Top 25 competed in the event, which was won by No. 6 University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky). Olivia Lange of William Penn University (Iowa) won the individual title with a 4-over 76.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.