PHOENIX — An unbeaten Cactus Classic is still in the cards for Rocky Mountain College women's basketball after it defeated San Diego Christian 72-59 on Wednesday evening.
The Battlin' Bears (8-3 overall) are now over halfway through their three games in three days stretch in the Arizona desert, having previously beaten Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona) on Tuesday.
Against the Hawks (3-10) on Wednesday, a 22-8 second quarter made the difference as Rocky was able to hold with a comfortable advantage from then on. Sophomore guard Ky Buell had her best game since joining the program in the offseason, scoring a season and career high 16 points as the Wyoming native knocked down four 3-pointers in the process.
Sophomore forward Dominique Stephens followed that up with a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Sophomore forward Morgan Baird and junior guard Tynesha Parnell added 12 and 10 points, respectively, off of the bench.
Rocky will attempt to go 3 for 3 at the Cactus Classic as it closes out the event against Rust College (Mississippi) at 2 p.m. Thursday in Phoenix.
