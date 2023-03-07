MAMMOTH, Calif. — Events at the USCSA National Championships, where Rocky Mountain College's ski teams are scheduled to compete this week, have been delayed by a day due to snowfall levels at Mammoth Mountain.
Originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, events in the meet will begin starting with the men's skier cross and women's slopestyle, slalom and giant slalom Wednesday. Conditions are "everchanging," per a Rocky release, and the schedule is still subject to change.
Both of the Battlin' Bears' men's and women's skier cross teams (as well as the women's overall free ski team) are defending champions in the meet and are looking to defend their titles.
For the women, Hilde Sato is seeking to retain her championship in the giant slalom while Bergitte Varne and Sofia Brustia were additionally Second Team All-Americans in the event. Sato and Brustia were both First Team All-Americans in the slalom, as well.
Sydney Weaver is in the hunt to defend her skier cross title (with Brustia and Emma Hiebert also being defending First Team All-Americans in the event) and Hiebert is looking to follow up on a Second Team All-American showing in the slopestyle from a year ago.
On the men's side, Jacob Drake and Filip Johansson were First Team All-Americans in the skier cross event last season, while Johansson, Alexander Sehlberg and Gusten Berglund are defending Second Team All-Americans in the giant slalom.
