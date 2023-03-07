USCSA Grand Teton Meet

MAMMOTH, Calif. — Events at the USCSA National Championships, where Rocky Mountain College's ski teams are scheduled to compete this week, have been delayed by a day due to snowfall levels at Mammoth Mountain.

Originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, events in the meet will begin starting with the men's skier cross and women's slopestyle, slalom and giant slalom Wednesday. Conditions are "everchanging," per a Rocky release, and the schedule is still subject to change.

