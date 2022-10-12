KANSAS CITY — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light was named the NAIA Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week on Wednesday.
Little Light ran a personal best on Friday to win the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, and her time of 16:58.1 also earned her Frontier Conference runner of the week honors on Monday.
A seven-time All-American, Little Light has won three conference runner of the week awards this season, giving her seven for her career. This is her first national runner of the week award.
