KANSAS CITY — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light was named the NAIA Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week on Wednesday.

Little Light ran a personal best on Friday to win the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, and her time of 16:58.1 also earned her Frontier Conference runner of the week honors on Monday.

A seven-time All-American, Little Light has won three conference runner of the week awards this season, giving her seven for her career. This is her first national runner of the week award.

Tags

Load comments