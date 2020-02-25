BILLINGS — Billings Central lineman Bo Hakert signed with the Rocky Mountain College football team on Tuesday. 

Hakert helped Central go 7-3 during the 2019 season with a berth in the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs. Rocky coach Chris Stutzreim told 406mtsports.com he expects Hakert to play offensive tackle for the Battlin' Bears.

Hakert announced the signing on social media.

"I am so thankful to continue my academic and athletic career (at Rocky)," Hakert posted on Twitter. "Thank you to all of my coaches, friends and family who have helped me along the way! Thank you to all of the Rocky football staff for this amazing opportunity."

Also on Tuesday, Hakert was named to the roster for the 27th and final Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl all-star football game.

Hakert most recently took third place in the 285-pound Class A weight division at the state wrestling tournament.

