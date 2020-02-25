BILLINGS — Billings Central lineman Bo Hakert signed with the Rocky Mountain College football team on Tuesday.
Hakert helped Central go 7-3 during the 2019 season with a berth in the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs. Rocky coach Chris Stutzreim told 406mtsports.com he expects Hakert to play offensive tackle for the Battlin' Bears.
Hakert announced the signing on social media.
"I am so thankful to continue my academic and athletic career (at Rocky)," Hakert posted on Twitter. "Thank you to all of my coaches, friends and family who have helped me along the way! Thank you to all of the Rocky football staff for this amazing opportunity."
Also on Tuesday, Hakert was named to the roster for the 27th and final Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl all-star football game.
Hakert most recently took third place in the 285-pound Class A weight division at the state wrestling tournament.
It’s official! I am so thankful to continue my academic and athletic career @Rocky_Football Thank you to all of my Coaches, Friends and Family who have helped me along the way! Thank you to all of the Rocky Football Staff for this amazing opportunity @Coach_Stutz pic.twitter.com/HUbmHhbtIl— Bo Hakert (@bo_hakert) February 26, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.