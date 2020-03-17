Rocky Mountain College football team shifts focus as spring drills pushed back to at least April 13

BILLINGS — Entering his second season as the head football coach at Rocky Mountain College, Chris Stutzriem placed a big onus on spring practice as a means to further grow the program under his leadership.
But, as is the case for just about everyone, that is no longer an option. At least not yet.
On Sunday, RMC vice president Brad Nason told 406mtsports.com that Rocky has suspended all athletic department activity, including spring football and all athletic travel, until at least April 13 as local, state and federal officials grapple with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Battlin’ Bears had originally scheduled spring drills to begin this Friday. Their spring game was slated for April 25.
Nevertheless, Stutzriem agrees with the decision to postpone, saying, “I think it’s what’s most important right now.”
With football on the backburner, Stutzriem said he is hopeful his team can at least work through some form of spring drills after April 13. But the biggest focus for he and his coaching staff right now is to monitor the team’s academic progress.
Rocky’s classes will go online only beginning Wednesday.
“The main thing right now is making sure our guys are doing OK with their online classes, that they’re staying up to it,” Stutzriem said. “Some kids aren’t used to that. Some kids have never done it. We’ve got to make sure they’re doing the best they can.
“We’re not allowed to do study halls or tutors or anything like that. That’s our biggest concern right now. We’re making sure this isn’t a situation where it hurts us in the fall.”
If spring drills begin soon after April 13, Stutzriem said he thinks the team can probably cobble together 10 or so practices. Finals week at Rocky is May 4-8, the coach said.
“We have a bunch of different plans in place,” Stutzriem said. “But who knows what’s going to happen in the next couple weeks?”
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics canceled all spring sports competition for the remainder of the season due to coronavirus fears.
Each Frontier Conference institution in Montana — Rocky, Carroll College, Montana State-Northern, Montana Western, Montana Tech and Providence — offers golf and/or track and field in the spring.
Last week, the NAIA canceled all of its remaining winter sports championships, including the women's basketball national tournament, which was scheduled to be played in Billings beginning Wednesday.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it eventually trickled down to spring activities.
“Spring ball was going to be huge, just like it is for every coach,” Stutzriem said. “Just every day that you can be around your guys, and those 15 practices and the spring game, that’s a big deal. But I was proud of our players and our coaches. We had a great winter conditioning program and I thought we had a great recruiting class.
“But right now it’s up to each and every individual person to get a workout in the best they can, looking at the playbook but also keeping up on the academic side of things and worrying about their health.”
The Battlin’ Bears went 4-7 in Stutzriem’s first season as coach in 2019. Rocky is scheduled to begin the 2020 season on Aug. 29 on the road at Frontier Conference opponent Southern Oregon.
“We’re focused on (the players') mental health and their well-being right now,” Stutzriem said.
