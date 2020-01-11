BILLINGS — Travis Yenor's 37-point outburst proved too much for Rocky Mountain College in a 87-57 loss to Lewis-Clark State at First Interstate Arena.
Yenor hit 13 of 21 field goals, including five 3-pointers. Teammate Damek Mitchell fell one assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Lukas Vining paced Rocky with 13 points while brother Sam Vining added 11.
The Battlin' Bears fell to 6-7 overall and 1-3 in the Frontier Conference. L-C State is now 15-1 overall and 3-1 in the league.
Rocky is scheduled to play its first game on its true home floor Wednesday when it hosts Carroll College at the Fortin Center as part of men's/women's doubleheader.
The Bears have yet to play there this season while a new court was being installed.
