LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team ran its Cascade Collegiate Conference record to 2-0 on Monday while the women fell to 0-2.
The men defeated Eastern Oregon 3-1 as Ethan Boone scored a pair of goals for the Battlin' Bears. Teammate Sky Swenson had a goal and an assist, while goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall made four saves.
Rocky's women lost 2-0 to EOU. Mackinley Gregus and Morgan Farrington each scored for the Mountaineers.
Rocky's men are scheduled to face crosstown rival Montana State Billings on Thursday, while the women are slated to host Cascade opponent College of Idaho on Sunday.
