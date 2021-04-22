OLATHE, Kansas — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team lost in the first round of the NAIA national tournament on Thursday, a 5-1 defeat to MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas). 

It was the first loss of the season for the Battlin' Bears (8-1). Rocky entered nationals with an automatic bid as the champions of the East division of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. MidAmerica Nazarene improved to 11-6-2.

Vitus Voitl scored two goals on two shots in the first half to lead MNU. Rick Hovinga, Jayedon Manswell and Nicolas Theberge also found the net for the Pioneers. Theberge dished out two assists.

Walt Hollensteiner scored the lone goal for Rocky, which trailed 3-0 at intermission. The Bears outshot MNU 16-12.

