OLATHE, Kansas — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team lost in the first round of the NAIA national tournament on Thursday, a 5-1 defeat to MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas).
It was the first loss of the season for the Battlin' Bears (8-1). Rocky entered nationals with an automatic bid as the champions of the East division of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. MidAmerica Nazarene improved to 11-6-2.
Vitus Voitl scored two goals on two shots in the first half to lead MNU. Rick Hovinga, Jayedon Manswell and Nicolas Theberge also found the net for the Pioneers. Theberge dished out two assists.
Walt Hollensteiner scored the lone goal for Rocky, which trailed 3-0 at intermission. The Bears outshot MNU 16-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.