BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College continues its men’s basketball home stand Thursday as the Battlin’ Bears host Frontier Conference rival Montana Tech at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The game is the first between the teams since Montana Tech’s 70-59 victory over Rocky in the opening round of the Frontier Conference tournament last season.
Rocky (6-5, 1-1) is coming off a 71-65 home victory over Dickinson State last Friday. Clayton Ladine continues to lead the Bears with an all-around stat line of 12.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Montana Tech’s Taylor England was recently named the NAIA national player of the week after recording two double-doubles. England averages 14.6 poitns and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Orediggers, (8-5, 0-2).
Rocky will also host Lewis-Clark State on Saturday at 4 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.
