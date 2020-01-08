BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech women square off Thursday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, and it will be a matchup of the top two scorers in the Frontier Conference. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Tech’s Mesa Williams leads the league at 18.3 points per game. Rocky’s Markaela Francis ranks No. 2 at 16.8 points per game.
The Battlin’ Bears (9-3, 1-1) have won four consecutive games, but they’ll also have to contend with the Orediggers’ rebounding prowess: Montana Tech (11-3, 1-1) leads the nation in rebounding margin, led by freshman Tavia Rooney, who averages 12.1 rebounds per game.
Rocky’s Francis, meanwhile, is shooting 56.4%
The Battlin’ Bears will also host Lewis-Clark State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.
