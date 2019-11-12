BILLINGS -- Mackenzie Dethman had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Destinee Pointer 17 points and seven rebounds, and Markaela Francis 14 points and eight rebounds as Rocky Mountain College rolled to a big early lead and trounced Yellowstone Christian 80-38 in women's basketball Tuesday night.
Rocky led 25-9 after one quarter and 47-20 at halftime. The Battlin' Bears outrebounded YC 56-35 and held it to 20.6 percent shooting.
Yellowstone Christian received 14 points and 10 rebounds from Hanna Hayes.
