BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team closed out the Sarpy County Labor Day Classic with a pair of wins over two NAIA Top 25 teams.
The No. 13-ranked Battlin' Bears (8-4) started with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of No. 25 Ottawa of Kansas.
Rocky closed with a five-set 25-18, 26-24, 11-25, 16-25, 15-13 win against No. 11 Dordt of Iowa.
Against Ottawa, Daniella Russell had a team-best 11 kills, while Natalie Hilderman added a double-double of 25 assists and 10 digs. Ayla Embry finished with 13 digs and three aces.
Russell had 15 kills against Dordt while teammate Monique Rodriguez had 14. Miranda Gallagher added nine and Allie Morgan eight. Rodriguez also had three blocks.
Hilderman finished with 40 assists and 14 digs, while Embry had 17 digs and Annie Cooke 16. Hilderman also had two aces.
Rocky is off until Sept. 20 when it opens Frontier Conference play against Montana Western at the Fortin Center. The Battlin' Bears are the defending regular season Frontier champions.
