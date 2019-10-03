GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College remained unbeaten in Frontier Conference play, sweeping the University of Providence 25-23, 25-21, 28-26 Thursday night.

The No. 18-ranked Battlin' Bears (13-5, 5-0) play at Montana State-Northern on Friday. Rocky jumped up five spots in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.

Daniella Russell led the Battlin' Bears with a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs. Miranda Gallagher added eight kills while Natalie Hilderman finished with 32 assists.

Annie Cook led Rocky with a match-high 23 digs while Ayla Embry had 19.

Kelsey Shaver paced the No. 20-ranked Argos with 18 kills and 22 digs.

