DICKINSON, N.D. — The No. 18-ranked Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team turned an early 18-point deficit into a 13-point win Tuesday at Dickinson State.
Kloie Thatcher scored a game-high 31 points in the 74-61 comeback victory for the Battlin' Bears, who improved to 5-1 overall.
A 13-0 run helped the Blue Hawks (2-6) build a 23-5 lead, but Rocky went on an 11-3 run to end the first quarter and trailed 37-36 at halftime. The Battlin' Bears built a double-digit lead with a 22-9 third quarter.
Thatcher, a Butte Central graduate, shot 9 of 21 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. The sophomore also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Senior Markaela Francis, a Great Falls grad, added 25 points (8 of 12 from the field) and 10 rebounds, while freshman and Froid grad Mackenzie Dethman recorded 14 points (5 of 7) and a game-high 12 boards.
