GREAT FALLS – Rocky Mountain College’s Hailey Derrickson defeated teammate Morgan O’Neil in a playoff to earn medalist honors at the Argo Golf Invitational on Tuesday.
Both Battlin’ Bears finished with a two-round total of 154. Derrickson, a freshman won the playoff on the par-4 No. 10 hole.
The No. 18-ranked Rocky women claimed the team title by 14 strokes over Lewis-Clark State. The Battlin’ Bears closed with a Tuesday round of 311 after opening Monday with 325.
The Rocky men, ranked No. 9, finished third, two strokes behind team champion Montana Tech. The Orediggers, led by medalist Sean Ramsbacher, finished with 881 while Lewis-Clark State was second with 882.
Claire Wright finished tied for fourth for the Rocky women with a 161.
Ramsbacher was 205 for three rounds for Montana Tech.
Schaefer Paladichuk was 16h for Rocky with a 228, while Haydn Driver was 22nd (235) and Riley Loen 28th (240).
The tournament was hosted by the University of Providence.
