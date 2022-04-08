BILLINGS — The familiarity of Rocky Mountain College’s Green & Gold spring football game was a welcome return for the Battlin’ Bears.
In fact, it wasn’t just Friday’s night scrimmage at Herb Klindt Field that brought back a feeling of the routine for coach Chris Stutzriem and his program. Through the entire slate of 15 spring practices that began last month, Stutzriem believed his Bears could finally work on bettering themselves.
Keep in mind the Bears, like a lot of programs, haven’t participated in traditional spring camp since 2019. Practices were wiped out entirely in 2020 due to COVID, and when Rocky opted out of the ’20 fall season, the Bears played a four-game mini-season in the spring of 2021.
While that helped fuel a competitive spirit and kept players active in live game situations, it also meant players’ and coaches’ minds and time were occupied with game-planning against different opponents. The last three weeks or so have been spent “doing their jobs,” and Stutzriem said he liked being in that space.
“We tried to make it a normal 15 practices,” he said after Friday’s scrimmage wrapped up. “We got back to football. Last year it was getting ready for the season, playing a season with a lot of young guys that hadn’t gone through spring ball.
“This is where a lot the teaching (gets done), where we can call the same offensive play five times in a row if we want. When you’re preparing in a season, you’re changing everything every week. So we really got back to basics.”
The Bears rotated a lot of young players. The coaching staff elected to sit several healthy veterans, including quarterback Nate Dick, who threw for 2,432 yards and accounted for 27 total touchdowns in guiding the team to a 7-3 campaign last season.
That meant quarterbacks J.T. Allen and George Tribble shared all the snaps. Both had their moments, with Allen, a freshman from Kalispell, coming out of the gates strong while Tribble, a sophomore from Las Vegas, built momentum as the scrimmage went along.
“Like anybody else, (Tribble) was probably a little rusty, a little shaky,” Stutzriem said. “But he’s a new dad, so he actually missed the first week of spring ball because he was having a kid. I thought he settled down and did a fine job and J.T. had some good plays. There was good stuff all over.”
The Bears ran roughly 80 plays from scrimmage. Place-kicker Austin Drake misfired on his first field goal try, but made both attempts after that and was good on three PATs. The defense had a couple interceptions, both off Tribble, though the second was a result of a deflected ball.
Overall, Stutzriem said the Bears finished on a good note. Though, as always, film review will decide the final grade.
“I thought it was good on both sides,” he said. “Our defense, the secondary doing a good job of getting a couple turnovers and I saw a lot of guys running to the ball. And then offensively, the running backs I thought did a good job of making people miss.”
The Bears shut things down for a while before they start to gear back up in July. Last year’s record and a share of the Frontier Conference championship didn’t land the Bears a playoff spot, so they will be a hungry team upon returning.
“They need their rest now. I want them to be college kids and focus on grades right now, because we need every one of them here,” Stutzriem said. “We’ve got great kids and these coaches do a tremendous job, so we’re just really happy with that. I thought spring ball was really good. I’m just ready to get on the road recruiting again for next year.”
