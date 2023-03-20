BILLINGS — Both the Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings track and field teams had individual athletes post school-record marks during each schools' opening meet of the outdoor season Sunday at Lockwood High School.
The meet, known as the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Icebreaker Open, showcased the two Billings-based colleges most prominently but also saw several athletes competing from Dawson Community College and Central Wyoming College, as well.
The Jackets won both the men's and women's team competitions, with the Bears finishing second in both.
For Rocky, sophomore and Red Lodge grad Jay Jetmore set a school record in the men's pole vault, vaulting 15 feet, four inches to go with his first-place time of 11.11 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
The Bears saw more success in the 100 meters on the women's side, with Billings Central alum Kellan Wahl capturing the win with a school-record time of 12.64. She additionally won the 200-meter dash title (crossing over in 26.9) and was part of a 4x400-meter relay team — with Jenna Hillman, Tyne Stokes and Sydney Little Light — that nabbed first place in a time of 4:17.40.
MSUB additionally had a pair of school records that were broken Sunday, both of which were in field events.
Junior and Three Forks native Kendall Lynn improved upon her own previously-held school best in the women's long jump, leaping 17 feet, nine inches to take first in the meet. Sophomore and Circle grad Ryann Moline additionally broke the school record in the women's javelin, throwing 136 feet, six inches to win the event.
Both of the Jackets' track teams will compete next across two days at Colorado State Pueblo on Friday and Saturday, while both of the Bears' teams travel to Black Hills State (South Dakota) to compete on the same days.
