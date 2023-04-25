MISSOULA — Against fellow college track and field teams from across the state, both Rocky Mountain College's and Montana State Billings' squads held their own at the Montana Open this past weekend.

In a two-day meet at Dornblaser Field that featured the likes of the state's two Division I schools (Montana and Montana State) and the other four Frontier Conference track programs along with Rocky and D-II's MSUB — plus Eastern Washington added in for good measure — the Battlin' Bears and Yellowjackets combined for four individual event winners across the meet.

Rocky had three individual wins in all through a pair of standout middle-distance runners. Crow Agency native Sydney Little Light won both the women's 800- and 1,500-meter runs in times of 2:14.77 and 4:33.79, respectively. The Hardin grad's times both rank in the top 10 of all of NAIA this year.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Jackson Wilson took first in the 1,500-meter run to sweep the distance for the Bears, posting a season-best time of 3:58.74 as the South Dakotan barely beat out Montana's Truman Cowan at the finish line by less than a second.

MSUB's lone event winner of the meet came in the women's field events as sophomore Kendall Lynn took home the triple jump title. The Three Forks grad, who already owned the school record in the event, improved upon her career best mark with a 39-foot, 4-inch leap to take victory.

The MSUB women had the strongest team performance of the two Billings-based colleges at the Montana Open as a 34-point performance saw the Jackets finish fourth, one point behind D-I EWU. Rocky's women finished eighth on 21 points, 20 of which were scored by Little Light.

MSUB's men finished in a tie for fifth with EWU on 25 points, three ahead of seventh-placed Rocky. The host Grizzlies took home both the men's and women's team titles.

The Bears now prepare for the Frontier Conference Championship meet (which will be held Thursday and Friday at Lockwood), while the Jackets will visit Idaho State later on this week for a two-day meet starting Friday.