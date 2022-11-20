KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College will be in Pool B along with No. 2 Jamestown (North Dakota) and the No. 15 College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) at the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships in Sioux City, Iowa, beginning Nov. 30.
The unranked Battlin’ Bears defeated No. 18 Indiana Wesleyan 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in the opening round of the tournament in Marion, Indiana, Saturday afternoon to advance to the final event site. Opening-round matches were played at 24 campus sites on Saturday.
Rocky (21-14), which won the Frontier Conference tourney to qualify for the NAIA tourney, will meet Jamestown (32-2) at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Nov. 30 in the first match for Pool B. The Bears will then play College of Saint Mary (20-8) at 9 a.m. Mountain on Dec. 1. The third pool play match is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. when Jamestown and College of Saint Mary tangle.
When pool play concludes, the top team out of each of the eight pools will advance to single-elimination bracket play beginning on Dec. 3 with the quarterfinals. Each of the eight pools has three teams. The pool assignments and schedule were announced on Sunday.
The semifinals will be Dec. 5 and the championship match is set for Dec. 6.
