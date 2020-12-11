BILLINGS — Everything was in place for Rocky Mountain College to begin its Frontier Conference basketball schedule last weekend against MSU-Northern.
When RMC president Bob Wilmouth hung up the phone from conversations with men’s coach Bill Dreikosen and women’s coach Wes Keller, it was go time.
But that’s when the COVID-19 pandemic again reared its ugly head. And pursuant to the league’s stringent return-to-play protocols — which include weekly virus testing for all teams — the Battlin’ Bears were forced to into another holding pattern as Northern wasn’t able to field adequate rosters for the weekend doubleheaders due to positive cases or player isolation.
Eventually, Rocky’s first two rounds of scheduled basketball competition were shelved, including games that were supposed to be played Friday and Saturday against the men and women from Carroll College in Helena.
To date, 47 Frontier Conference basketball games have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. The first league game is finally expected to be played Saturday in Dillon between the women’s teams from Montana Tech and Montana Western.
With the fall semester in the books, Rocky’s basketball players have since been sent home to spend time with their families over the holidays. The Battlin’ Bears now aren’t expected to open until Jan. 4, when they’re scheduled to host men’s and women’s contests against UM Western at the Fortin Center in Billings.
Wilmouth, during an interview Friday with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, said he doesn’t expect the aforementioned postponements with Northern and Carroll to be rescheduled, but that things are on track for the Battlin’ Bears to get going after the New Year.
“Rocky Mountain College is planning on playing in January,” said Wilmouth, who is doubling this year as Frontier Conference president. “Of course, we’re tied with the other schools. We’ve been very fortunate with our student-athletes. We were ready to go a couple weeks ago, but we can’t have one school be OK and the other one not.
“We do this as a group, right? So we’re a little dependent on these other Montana schools, but we’ll be ready to go.”
Several Frontier teams opted to play nonconference games in the run-up to the start of the league basketball schedule. Rocky, however, did not.
This, Wilmouth said, was a decision based purely on safety.
“We didn’t feel comfortable leaving the state and going into some of these other states that are having upticks” in COVID cases, Wilmouth said. “We were very cautious. We were not going to chance it.”
Brad Nason, Rocky’s vice president and dean of student life, surmised that the school has had roughly 40-45 positive coronavirus tests within its athlete community since June.
Nason told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday that he’s generally pleased with what he considers to be low numbers, though he also said “there are folks out there that would rightfully say more than one (positive case) is too many.”
Wilmouth gives credit for those numbers to Rocky’s student-athletes for not only adhering to the Frontier’s guidance but also the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I couldn’t be more proud of not just our students but our athletes and our staff, our entire campus,” Wilmouth said. “The true measure of our success is that we were able to stay in the classroom. And we did that by staying intentional and by staying disciplined.
“We’ve had a mask order since March, we’ve socially distanced, everybody was honest with each other. We stayed the course on safety. We made that the most important thing, and we did well with the fall semester.
“I’ve got to tell you though, the way our students and student-athletes have responded is heroic. No complaining, no whining, nothing. I really mean that. We were able to control the amount of positive cases and control who’s got to be quarantined and isolated as well.”
Nevertheless, Wilmouth doesn’t discount the potential for bumps further down the road.
By all accounts, the Frontier’s return-to-play protocols are strict. During an interview with The Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Thursday, conference commissioner Kent Paulson said the number of cancellations and postponements is evidence that the league’s testing and surveillance platforms are working as intended.
Wilmouth echoed that sentiment.
“It was very important that this safety protocol was adopted by every school and is used meticulously,” Wilmouth said. “We still have to maintain that protocol, and when you say, ‘Are we going to play?’ as of now we still are.
“But we’ll see what happens with testing and we’ll see how each day goes and make sure that the student-athletes are healthy.”
Wilmouth also addressed another elephant in the room — the potential for a Frontier Conference football season to be played as scheduled beginning Feb. 27.
As of now, the season is a go, though Wilmouth admitted the league probably could have played in the fall in the same fashion other NAIA leagues did, namely the North Star Athletic Association in the Dakotas and Iowa.
“We don’t have a time machine. One thing I’ve learned in this job is you’ve got to look forward,” Wilmouth said. “Do I think we could have successfully played football? I do. But I support the decision by the Frontier Conference to wait. And it was all or none. So far, the decisions we’ve made have been good ones.”
Wilmouth said the viability of a spring football season for Rocky and the Frontier Conference will come down to all the same factors of testing and following the league’s self-imposed guidance.
Getting the players on the field remains a priority.
“It goes back to the student-athletes. Part of why they came here is to compete and play football,” Wilmouth said. “That’s on one side. But on the other side is the safety and health of everybody, including the community. So we’ve got to still weigh those, and that will be part of the discussion when it comes time.
“Why are we really doing this? Do we really need to do this? We’re thinking about that on a daily basis. You’ve got to weigh the risks and benefits. I don’t know where we’re going to be two months from now with the virus, but student-athletes want to compete. It’s part of the college experience.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to find balance, and it’s hard right now. But that’s what we’re trying to attain.”
