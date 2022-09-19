Two athletes from the University of Providence and one from Rocky Mountain College were saluted by the Frontier Conference Monday as volleyball players of the week.

Attacker Jenna Thorne and setter Bella Thompson were the Argos singled out. Defender Ayla Embry represented the Battlin' Bears.

Thorne. a 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter from New Zealand, averaged 3.88 kills and 4.44 digs per set during four matches at the Preseason Tournament hosted by Rocky Mountain College.

Thompson, a 5-7 freshman setter from Hawaii, averaged 9.5 assists and 3.19 digs per set during tournament play.

Embry, a 5-4 senior libero from Bozeman, averaged 7.18 digs per set at the Preseason Tournament. 

In the process, she surpassed 2,500 career digs for the Bears.

Tags

Load comments