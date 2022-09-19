Two athletes from the University of Providence and one from Rocky Mountain College were saluted by the Frontier Conference Monday as volleyball players of the week.
Attacker Jenna Thorne and setter Bella Thompson were the Argos singled out. Defender Ayla Embry represented the Battlin' Bears.
Thorne. a 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter from New Zealand, averaged 3.88 kills and 4.44 digs per set during four matches at the Preseason Tournament hosted by Rocky Mountain College.
Thompson, a 5-7 freshman setter from Hawaii, averaged 9.5 assists and 3.19 digs per set during tournament play.
Embry, a 5-4 senior libero from Bozeman, averaged 7.18 digs per set at the Preseason Tournament.
In the process, she surpassed 2,500 career digs for the Bears.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.