WACO, Texas — The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced on Monday that Rocky Mountain College's Chris Stutzriem was among the coaches selected to the organization's 2020 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute.
The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a program aimed at identifying and developing future leaders among football coaches. Selected participants are invited to attend a program at the AFCA Convention that emphasizes leadership, ethics, responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.
The 35 participants were selected from hundreds of applicants.
Applicants were required to be born after January 1, 1985 and a current high school head coach, two-year college full-time assistant or head coach, or a NAIA/NCAA full-time assistant or head coach.
Applicants were required to submit a resume, five references, and a 1,600-word article or five-minute live instructional video on an offensive, defensive, special teams, or position-specific topic of the applicant's choosing.
Participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee.
Stutzriem recently finished his first season after taking control of the Battlin' Bears in December 2018. Under his leadership, Rocky finished 4-7 overall with wins over nationally ranked Dickinson State and Montana Tech.
The AFCA 2020 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute will take place on Jan. 12 at the AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
