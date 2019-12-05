BILLINGS — Daniella Russell and Natalie Hilderman of Rocky Mountain College have been selected to the NAIA Northwest All-Region Volleyball Team, which was released by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Thursday.
The two Battlin' Bears, both from Red Lodge, were among the 14 players selected from the Frontier and Cascade Collegiate conferences.
Russell, a senior outside hitter, finished the 2019 season with 342 kills, 185 digs and 52 blocks. She finished with 1,025 career kills.
Hilderman, a junior setter, compiled 1,030 assists, 99 kills and 43 blocks this past season.
Both players were first team all-conference selections this season.
Hilderman, a two-time first-team pick, has also been tabbed as the setter of the year in the Frontier for the past two years.
Rocky put together a 19-12 record this season and made it to the semifinals of the Frontier tournament.
