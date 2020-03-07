BROOKINGS, S.D. — Senior Isaac Petsch of Rocky Mountain College placed seventh in the mile Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships and received All-American recognition for the sixth time.
Petsch was clocked at four minutes, 13.75 seconds.
Freshman teammate Jackson Wilson ran a personal best of 8:39.53 in the 3,000 meters and finuished just outside of All-American status in 11th place.
Sophomore Michael Lee of Rocky placed 17th in the shot put at 50-4 1/2.
