BILLINGS — Markaela Francis of Rocky Mountain College was selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's women's basketball player of the week.

The senior forward from Great Falls scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds in a 69-65 exhibition loss to crosstown rival Montana State Billings on Thursday.

Francis shot 10 of 12 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free throw line.

