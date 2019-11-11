Senior forward Nolan Sherwood of Rocky Mountain College has been selected as the men's offensive player of the year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference for the second consecutive season.
Sherwood, who led the CCC this fall with his 14 goals and also had 10 assists, was one of four Battlin' Bears selected to the all-conference soccer team. He was joined by goalie Kristofer Wennin, midfielder Marco Kuemmerle and forward Sky Swenson.
Rocky's Jonah Gronmayer and Pablo Ferreira were second-team selections. Teammate Milo Downer received honorable mention recognition.
On the women's side, Rocky's Lauryn Gamache was the co-offensive player of the year with Rylee Rassier of Northwest University.
Gamache had 16 goals for the Bears, including two game-winners. She also had five assists.
The senior forward was the lone Rocky player on the all-conference first team.
Rocky's Maia Wetzel and Rita Marshall were second-team picks. Teammates Ellen Hunsaker, Alexis Robbins and Alyssa Schneider were honorable mention selections.
