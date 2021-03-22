BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College senior Natalie Hilderman was singled out by the Frontier Conference on Monday as the setter of the week.

The 6-foot-1 Hilderman, who is from Red Lodge, helped the Battlin' Bears sweep two home matches against Montana Western over the weekend.

She averaged 12 assists and 2.5 digs per set along the way.

Sadie Lott of the University of Providence (attacker of the week) and Shania Neubauer of Montana State-Northern (defender of the week) were also recognized by the Frontier.

