BILLINGS — Five volleyball players from Montana high schools have signed with Rocky Mountain College, the Battlin' Bears announced Friday.
The five seniors who signed are Helena's Brook Ark, Billings Skyview's Bella Bryan, Red Lodge's Liddia Fontaine, Joliet's Merrin Schwend and Roundup's Blythe Sealey.
Ark is a 5-foot-5 libero who earned a first-team all-Western AA selection this past season.
“I chose Rocky because the campus made me feel welcome, and not too overwhelmed.” Ark said in a press release. “The volleyball program makes me feel right at home. It’s a great place and environment to further my education and love for volleyball.”
Bryan is a 5-foot-9 outside hitter who received two second-team all-Eastern AA selections in her Skyview career.
“Bella is one of the most versatile and smart players that we have seen,” Rocky volleyball coach Yang Yang said in the press release. “She played every position on the court for her high school. We have been watching her, and coaching her at our summer camp, and on my club team for years. We love how she always gives 100%, and makes smart plays. We are excited to bring her to Rocky. She will be a great fit for our program.”
Fontaine is also a 5-foot-9 outside hitter. She earned a second-team all-District 4B selection in the fall.
“Ever since I attended my very first volleyball camp at Rocky Mountain College, I knew that it was the school for me," Fontaine said in the release. "I have always idolized student athletes who make the beautiful campus their home, and after getting accepted I was over the moon with excitement; even more so after being offered a spot on the volleyball team. Having the honor of attending such an academically successful school while also playing the sport I love is a dream come true.”
Schwend is a 5-foot-4 defender who also received a second-team all-4B honor this past season.
“I chose Rocky for the opportunities available for the degree I'm seeking,” Schwend said in the release. “I also decided to go this route because of the success of the volleyball program.”
Sealey is a 5-foot-8 setter who earned Class B all-state selections twice, both in volleyball and basketball. Yang, who coached Sealey on her club team and at summer camps, called her "one of the top athletes from Class B."
“I chose Rocky Mountain College, because of my experience playing for Coach Yang in club volleyball," Sealey said in the release. "I knew she was the type of coach that would continue to push and help me become the best athlete I can be. I will not only be a part of an excellent volleyball program, but also an academic program that will benefit me greatly in the field I am pursuing.”
