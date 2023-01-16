BILLINGS — Fresh off a solid performance at Sun Valley Resort (Idaho), the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears ski racing team is ready to compete in the Treasure State.
Rocky is entered in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl Saturday and Sunday.
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears, whose men and women each placed second overall in the alpine at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships last season, had several notable performers over four days at the Western Region Tech Elite FIS meet at Sun Valley Resort.
Hilde Sato, last season’s women’s giant slalom USCSA national champion who also finished third at nationals in the slalom, placed second in the women’s GS on both Saturday and Sunday in Idaho. The junior from Norway was followed by freshman teammate Synne Gaustad Kvinlog in third place on Sunday. Sato was also sixth in the women’s slalom on Jan. 13, while Kvinlog — also of Norway — was also sixth in the slalom on Jan. 12 and fifth in the GS on Saturday.
The Rocky women had several other top-15 finishers over the weekend as junior Bergitte Varne of Norway was ninth in the GS on Saturday, 12th in the slalom on Jan. 12, and 13th in the GS Sunday.
Junior Sofia Brustia of Italy, who finished fifth in the slalom at nationals last year, placed 14th in the slalom on Jan. 12. In the GS at nationals last year, Brustia was ninth and Varne sixth.
Sato claimed the overall, GS and slalom titles at regionals last season.
Rocky ski coach Jerry Wolf said his women’s team is a capable of contending for regional and national titles once again this year.
Last year at the West regional at Red Lodge Mountain, the Battlin’ Bears swept the men’s and women’s regional overall, GS and slalom titles.
“Our ladies are really stepping up,” he said. “We have a really strong and deep team. … We have at least five that can podium.”
Rocky senior Filip Johansson of Sweden placed fifth in the men’s giant slalom on Jan. 12 at the FIS meet, where no team scores were kept. RMC freshman Zachary Bion of Minnesota skied to a fourth-place finish in the men’s slalom on the final day of the meet.
Wolf explained that the competition at Sun Valley Resort was top-notch.
"There are a lot of good racers at these (FIS) events and there were some other colleges there," he said. ""FIS racing is international racing. It was individual, but there wasn't team scoring. With the other teams, we compete against each other anyhow without it being scored."
Rocky’s Alexander Sehlberg, a senior from Sweden, placed second overall at nationals in 2020, and won the overall, GS and slalom championships at the West regional last year.
Rocky’s men have won seven overall alpine national titles with championships in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
This year’s Bears squad has five seniors Wolf, in his 22nd year guiding the team, said.
“We are gunning for it for sure. They want to go out on top,” he said of a season goal of winning an eighth national alpine team title. “These are seniors. They came in and won it as freshmen. They want to win it now as seniors.”
Predator Cup awaits
Wolf said his team is looking forward to the Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday and Sunday. Two GS runs will be contested on Saturday (at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) and on Sunday the slalom is scheduled for 10 a.m. The women will ski first and the men will compete second on both days.
Rocky will be the only college team skiing, sharing the spotlight with junior competitors said Wolf.
There will be competitors in the U16 through senior divisions “from Casper, Wyoming, to Kalispell, Montana, and all ski areas in between,” Wolf said.
And some of those juniors can compete with the best ski racers.
“There are a few pretty good juniors that can ski up in there, a handful, some of the older racers,” said the veteran coach.
The Rocky skiers enjoy the camaraderie of the meet. The meet also allows junior skiers a glimpse into what it takes to be a collegiate skier.
“Basically it is kind of like an exhibition to kind of show off to all the other up-and-coming athletes in the division and to help them out with their racing,” Wolf said.
“We get to talk to them all and it gets them to see all of us in action, too, and to see what ski racing can be for you after high school.”
Normally the Predator Cup is held at Red Lodge Mountain, but the meet was moved as the GS hill (Lower Limited) at the facility wasn’t open as of Monday.
A look at the schedule
The Bears will be back at Bridger Bowl, located outside of Bozeman, for a meet hosted by Montana State Jan. 30-31.
“We are going to be racing down that hill,” Wolf said. “MSU will have an NCAA meet there at Bridger Bowl at the end of January, so it will be great to have a race on there and kind of get familiar with it and get familiar with the terrain.”
The Battlin’ Bears first official Grand Teton Conference competition will be a Grand Teton/Northwest meet Feb. 4-5 at Brundage Mountain in Idaho.
The USCSA Western Region Championships are Feb. 23-25 at Bogus Basin (Idaho). The USCSA National Championships are March 6-11 at Mammoth Lakes, California.
